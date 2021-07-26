Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 48,995 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Waters were worth $24,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $384.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $384.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

