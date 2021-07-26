Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 676,507 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,507 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vale were worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

