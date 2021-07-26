Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 676,507 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 122.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,507 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vale were worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.