Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 67.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,186 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $35,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

