Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $27.39 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,831 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $312.65 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

