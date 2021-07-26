Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after acquiring an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

