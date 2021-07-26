Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 36,454 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,831 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

