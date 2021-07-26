Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 150,255 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,258,939. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $643.38 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a PE ratio of 643.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.