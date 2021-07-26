Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 343,100 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.66% of DouYu International worth $22,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DOYU opened at $4.00 on Monday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

