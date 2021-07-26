Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Canfor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

