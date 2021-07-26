Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 6.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 20,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,015,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

