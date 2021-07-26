Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of VNOM opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

