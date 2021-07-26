Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

