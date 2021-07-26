Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.34.

CSFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

