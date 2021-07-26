Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,201 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

KIDS opened at $61.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

