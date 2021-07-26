Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,277 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.