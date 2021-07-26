Captrust Financial Advisors Has $281,000 Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

FARO stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.