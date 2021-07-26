Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $22.56 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

