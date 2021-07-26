Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 990 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS opened at $151.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $97.31 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.