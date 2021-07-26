Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1,200.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKSI opened at $165.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.