Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $180.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.01. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

