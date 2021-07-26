Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.94 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 71,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,055,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

