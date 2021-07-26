Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $65.43 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.