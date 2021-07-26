Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $146.71 million 2.34 -$62.18 million ($0.04) -54.50 SciPlay $582.20 million 3.51 $20.90 million $0.86 18.59

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health. Castlight Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 SciPlay 1 9 3 0 2.15

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.26%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $19.19, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Castlight Health.

Volatility and Risk

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -6.20% -1.86% -1.35% SciPlay 3.54% 5.31% 4.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SciPlay beats Castlight Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

