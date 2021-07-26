Castweet One Day Volume Reaches $354.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $143,009.58 and approximately $354.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00435894 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00149427 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.