Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.94 and last traded at $230.94. 772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

