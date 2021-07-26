Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $230.94 and last traded at $230.94. 772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
