CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBTX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

