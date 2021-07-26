CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.20. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

