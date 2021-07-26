Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Celanese worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 448.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

