Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Centrica stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

