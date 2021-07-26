Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.31.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CERN traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,570. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

