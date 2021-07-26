ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. ChampionX has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

