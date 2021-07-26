ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,157 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of ChampionX worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

