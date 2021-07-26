Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.06.

PPRQF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

