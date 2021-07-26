Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 70,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

