Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $864,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $283.74. 28,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

