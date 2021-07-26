Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,403. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

