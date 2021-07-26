Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 13,699 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.17. 150,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.