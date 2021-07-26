Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 21,686 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. 766,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $326.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

