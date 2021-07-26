Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 910,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,671,000 after purchasing an additional 694,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,494. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

