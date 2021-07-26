Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.87. 74,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,988. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

