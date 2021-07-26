Cimarex Energy Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 221,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

