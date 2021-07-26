Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 182.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tennant worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNC stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

