Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMEH opened at $112.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.32.
In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
