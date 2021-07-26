Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Apollo Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH opened at $112.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.32.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

