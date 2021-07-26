Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 202,825 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 202,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

