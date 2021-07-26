Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000.

Shares of INCO opened at $53.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.68. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

