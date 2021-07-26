Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 5,848 Shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JCTR stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.