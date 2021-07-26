Citadel (CTL) Trading 332.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 332.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $262,431.37 and $626.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

