Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LRMR opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

