Citigroup Inc. Has $62,000 Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.